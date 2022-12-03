'Standing Up': Kanye West Fans Are Responding To His Hate In A Powerful Way

Fans of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, are finding new ways to use internet communities dedicated to the rapper following his string of antisemitic behaviors this week.

The response to Ye is largely focused on an interview he gave Thursday, in which he praised Adolf Hitler and said he saw “good things” about the Nazi dictator.

Many users of Reddit’s “Kanye” forum rebuked the rapper’s remarks this week. Some shared photos and comments about the horrors of the Holocaust, while others made posts to remember the 6 million Jews who perished in the genocide.

One user vowed that they’d die before respecting the people responsible for the World War II-era mass murders. Another revealed their recent monetary support for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Some reflected on their family ties to the genocide, including a user who said their grandfather was liberated from a concentration camp.

One person, who said they identify as Jewish, wrote in a post that the forum’s Holocaust remembrance posts brought them to tears.

“Thank you for standing up for us,” the user said.

“I grew up listening to Kanye ... and while I haven’t listened to any of his stuff post 2018 it means so much that y’all don’t stand for this antisemitism. Fuck Nazis and Fuck Kanye.”

Kanye West’s Reddit subscribers have now turned his page into a Holocaust awareness/memorial page. pic.twitter.com/rMFCdcTWm4 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 3, 2022

A number of people on the “Kanye” subreddit also posted about their support for Taylor Swift as a way to distance themselves from the rapper. Ye controversially interrupted the singer during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009.

Kanye fans on Reddit are switching up on him 👀 pic.twitter.com/VXm0pUJI15 — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) December 2, 2022

Y’all Kanye fans on Reddit are declaring kanye is over and that they are swifties now and going on the Taylor Swift subreddit to ask for what album to listen first. Karma really is a god. pic.twitter.com/wqt1YTjaNB — Danielle✨(M i d n i g h t s 🕰) (@folksyswift) December 2, 2022

Meanwhile, a moderator for the Ye-themed community “WestSubEver” wrote Thursday that the forum would be closed for the foreseeable future, adding that Ye’s antisemitic interview was the “final nail in the coffin.”

“When this sub and previous subs were created, they were meant to be for following and supporting Ye in his various adventures,” the moderator said.