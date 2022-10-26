Kanye West Dropped From Forbes Billionaires List After Adidas Dumps Him

Days after Kanye West declared he “can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the German clothing company did. And with that, West, whose partnership with Adidas accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth, lost his spot on the Forbes list of billionaires.
The American media company announced West’s removal from the list Tuesday, following his string of antisemitic tweets, texts and statements in interviews with figures like Tucker Carlson, Chris Cuomo and Piers Morgan.
Twitter and Instagram kicked him off, and former collaborators like Balenciaga and CAA cut ties. This corporate exodus also included JP Morgan, Gap and Vogue.
But the biggest blow was Adidas, which had worked with West on his Yeezy sneakers since 2013. Without Adidas, Forbes reported, “Ye is no longer a billionaire” and his net worth plunges to $400 million.
The company, founded by actual Nazis, dumped West Tuesday after his hateful rhetoric inspired a neo-Nazi rally in California.
“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”