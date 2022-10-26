Kanye West Dropped From Forbes Billionaires List After Adidas Dumps Him

Days after Kanye West declared he “can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the German clothing company did. And with that, West, whose partnership with Adidas accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth, lost his spot on the Forbes list of billionaires.

Twitter and Instagram kicked him off, and former collaborators like Balenciaga and CAA cut ties. This corporate exodus also included JP Morgan, Gap and Vogue.

But the biggest blow was Adidas, which had worked with West on his Yeezy sneakers since 2013. Without Adidas, Forbes reported, “Ye is no longer a billionaire” and his net worth plunges to $400 million.

The company, founded by actual Nazis, dumped West Tuesday after his hateful rhetoric inspired a neo-Nazi rally in California.

West's former partnership with Adidas accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth. Jonathan Leibson via Getty Images

