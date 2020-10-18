Kanye West 'Praying' For Issa Rae After He Slams Her 'SNL' Sketch Mocking His Candidacy

Kanye West blasted “Saturday Night Live” on Sunday after two sketches mocked his run for president.
West slammed the comedy show for using “Black people to hold other Black people back.” He has appeared on “Saturday Night Live” six times.
In one of the sketches, “Insecure” star Issa Rae, who hosted “SNL,” played an NAACP lawyer who explained that her voting strategy was to back “everybody Black” — no matter what. But when it came to voting for West to be president, she snapped: “F him.” (Check out the video above.)
The sketch was a send-up of Rae’s comments at the 2017 Emmy Awards that she was “rooting for everybody Black.” Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim were also part of the sketch that featured faux talk show “Your Voice Chicago.”
In another bit on “Weekend Update,” co-anchor Michael Che characterized West as a possible election spoiler — but only because the other options are so weak.
West said that he would be “praying” for Rae and her family in his tweet attacking her sketch, and, oddly, tweeted her Google profile, which is in Spanish. He didn’t mention Che.
He also complimented himself and his “20 years of service ... in the entertainment field” for furthering “our ability to be more successful.”
Neither Rae nor “Saturday Night Live” has responded to West.
West, who has been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, announced in July that he was running for president as an independent or on his “Birthday Party” ticket.
His action is seen by many as a spoiler strategy to lure just enough votes from Democrats to give Trump a boost. At least two people with deep ties to West’s campaign were delegates at the Republican National Convention, New York Magazine has reported.
GOP lawyers and activists have also battled in court to get the artist on ballots, according to Vice.
West is currently on the ballot in at least 11 states as a presidential or vice-presidential candidate.
Last week, West promoted fake poll results from Kentucky claiming that he was leading the race in the state. Twitter marked it “manipulated media.” “Get the West Wing ready!” he crowed on the video he tweeted. It’s still on his page.
When West was last on “SNL” two years ago, he infuriated some cast members when he went on a conspiracy-riddled political rant supporting Trump as the credits were rolling and continued after the program went off the air.
Several responses to his tweet about Rae were critical, particularly about his apparent claim that he is somehow responsible for the actress’s success because of all his years of “service” in the entertainment industry.
Here’s the section of “Weekend Update” that includes Che’s bit on West’s candidacy:
