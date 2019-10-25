Kanye West Asked 'Jesus Is King' Album Team To Fast, Avoid Premarital Sex

Kanye West really wanted commitment on his new album “Jesus is King.”

The rapper asked everyone working on the project to abstain from food and premarital sex.

“There were times when I was asking people to fast during the album,” West told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Thursday (per USA Today). “This is gonna be radical what I’m about to say ... There were times when I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album.”

He had other requests, too.

“I went to people that were working on other projects and said, ‘Could you just work and focus on this?’” he said in the interview, posted on YouTube by Beats 1.

“I thought if we could all focus and fast, I mean it’s known families that pray together stay together.”

West’s religious album was due out on Friday. He told Lowe another gospel album, “Jesus Is Born,” will be released on Christmas.