Kanye West Revs Up Antisemitism And Chris Cuomo Hits Him With Hard Fact Check

Rapper Kanye West resumed his antisemitic attacks on Monday, claiming he is being targeted by a shadowy Jewish syndicate. (Watch the video below.)
“The Jewish people that I’m talking about don’t have to understand, and that is that privilege that I’m not going to allow,” he told host Chris Cuomo on NewsNation. “When I wore the ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me.”
Ye, as he is now known, blamed Jews for screwing him in business, canceling shows and calling him just a rapper and not a “billionaire,” “tycoon” or “inventor.”
“I’m calling out the Jewish community as a whole,” he said while riding in a car.
Cuomo persistently shot down Ye’s bigotry.
“There is no Jewish media cabal mafia,” the host admonished. “That is a figment of either your imagination or a projection of a prejudice.”
Earlier this month, Ye threatened “to go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” on Twitter. He reportedly has made an offer to buy the right-wing social media platform Parler, where he’s free to spread more hate after Twitter and Instagram locked his accounts.
H/T Mediaite