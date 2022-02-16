Kanye West Says He Takes 'Accountability' After Harassing Kim Kardashian On Social Media

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West last year, has made it clear she has no plans to get back together with him. David Crotty via Getty Images

Abandoning his signature all-caps screeds, Kanye West on Tuesday said he’s taking accountability for his disturbing Instagram behavior toward his estranged wife Kim Kardashian over the past week.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” the rapper, who has formally changed his name to simply “Ye,” captioned a photo of himself on stage surrounded by clouds of smoke. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders.”

“Thank everybody for supporting me,” he went on. “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability.”

The “Donda” rapper has undertaken a one-man pro-Kimye campaign recently, in part by targeting Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kardashian, who shares four children with West ― North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 2 ― filed for divorce last year and has since moved on with the “Saturday Night Live” star.

After it became apparent that Kardashian and Davidson were an item, West lashed out at the comedian, blasting him as a “dickhead” who will “never meet my children.” Referring to Davidson in several posts as “Skete,” West shared a string of memes, including a now-deleted movie poster edited to show him facing off against Davidson, whom he threatened to “beat” in a new song.

West also encouraged any fans who encountered Davidson to “scream... at the top of your lungs and say Kimye forever.” He also bizarrely referred to Davidson as the “ex boyfriend” of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and said Davidson wants to “destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.”

The rapper later posted a screenshot of what he said was a text from Kardashian, where she allegedly asked West to stop attacking Davidson, writing that he was “creating a dangerous and scary environment” for the comedian.

“Someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” read a screenshot of Kardashian’s alleged text. In a caption accompanying the image, West wrote: “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete Im [sic] going to handle the situation myself.”

“I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers,” West wrote in his post on Tuesday. “To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

It remains to be seen whether Kardashian will accept the peace offering. The Skims founder has made it clear she has no interest in reconciling with West despite his overtures ― like the truckload of roses delivered to her doorstep on Valentine’s Day.

She did, however, share a statement earlier this month about West’s “obsession with trying to control” their situation after he publicly criticized her for allowing their daughter North to use TikTok.