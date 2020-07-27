Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian: 'I Did Not Cover Her Like She Has Covered Me'

Kanye West has publicly apologized for his behavior on Twitter last week, telling fans over the weekend that he’s sorry for “going public with something that was a private matter.”

The rapper tweeted on Saturday that he wanted to take the time to apologize to his wife, Kim Kardashian, writing: “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

Kardashian did not respond on Twitter to the missive, but she did like a tweet that a fan wrote to West that simply said, “I love you both so much.”

West’s apology comes after he tweeted out a series of cryptic tweets featuring single words or names, as well as more outlandish claims like declaring that the movie “Get Out” was about his life; “NBC locked up Bill Cosby;” and that “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up.”

He also mentioned Kris Jenner, Kardashian’s mother, in more than one tweet, calling her out for “avoiding” his calls.

The rapper, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder a few years ago, has spoken openly about his struggle with mental health, but his wife had not until last week.

In response to West’s tweets, Kardashian addressed his diagnosis for the first time in an emotional Instagram story. In multiple slides, Kardashian explained that West’s life is “complicated and painful” due to bipolar disorder and that in the past she hasn’t discussed “how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.”

The reality TV star went on to say she broke her silence because “of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health” and that in order for West to continue to get better, he has be the one to “engage in the process of getting help.”

