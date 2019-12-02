Kanye West Introduced A Quirky Dictionary Game On 'KUWTK' And People Are Into It

It seems Kanye West has more than a few words for us.

In a recent episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the rapper introduced a game to his wife, Kim Kardashian, and her two sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. The game involves several copies of the dictionary, a highlighter and positive thinking.

“Kanye always wants people to be more positive so he came up with this little dictionary game,” Kim says. “We pick a page in the dictionary and everyone has to underline the positive words.”

The segment of the show features the sisters and West highlighting words like “basic” and “barter” and discussing why they are or aren’t “positive” words in their eyes.

New Keeping Up tonight! Watch with us at 9/8c on E! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/mSbPKwD29c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 2, 2019

As the group discusses certain words, West says that the game “always sparks these kinds of conversations.”

“People get into parenting, this and that,” he says. “It’s a fire board game, like when you’re bored. That’s what board games are.”

When the scene hit Twitter, many people had thoughts about the game and were ... intrigued enough to start playing themselves:

I’m not... mad... at that dictionary game Kanye does with his family lmao — Martha May Hoevier (@AmaniWintour) December 1, 2019

I find this game equal parts compelling and unsettling. https://t.co/E59frj95FE — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 2, 2019

Humanity will be fine. Trust me. Things might look grim but we are too intelligent to fail. https://t.co/HxxKPAubzb — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) December 2, 2019

Ok not typically a fan of Kanye however his dictionary game is genius! #KUWTK — ⚓️ BeachBum ⚓️ (@beachellajacobs) December 2, 2019

you cannot make this shit up



on that note who wants to mf play https://t.co/8oLWuNGZnZ — gabby (@gabrielletran_) December 2, 2019

I totally love that Kanye created that highlight the dictionary game! It’s a fantastic way to open dialogue! I could totally see myself using it! #KUWTK — Trista (@trista_leela) December 2, 2019

im losing it at them discussing how positive the word 'barter' is https://t.co/RdL0NxH1Ef — Loves to"Stan" : ) (@AchingKneeJoint) December 2, 2019

Kanye got me reading the dictionary. 👩🏽‍🏫 — Loraine Herrera (@iam_msherrera) December 2, 2019

When you forget to bring games for family game night so you're just kinda makin them up https://t.co/eKtpP0UumJ — Meg Stalter (@megstalter) December 2, 2019