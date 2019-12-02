Kanye West Introduced A Quirky Dictionary Game On 'KUWTK' And People Are Into It

It seems Kanye West has more than a few words for us.
In a recent episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the rapper introduced a game to his wife, Kim Kardashian, and her two sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. The game involves several copies of the dictionary, a highlighter and positive thinking.
“Kanye always wants people to be more positive so he came up with this little dictionary game,” Kim says. “We pick a page in the dictionary and everyone has to underline the positive words.”
The segment of the show features the sisters and West highlighting words like “basic” and “barter” and discussing why they are or aren’t “positive” words in their eyes.
As the group discusses certain words, West says that the game “always sparks these kinds of conversations.”
“People get into parenting, this and that,” he says. “It’s a fire board game, like when you’re bored. That’s what board games are.”
When the scene hit Twitter, many people had thoughts about the game and were ... intrigued enough to start playing themselves: