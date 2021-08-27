Kanye West Stirs Controversy By Sharing Stage With Marilyn Manson

Two guest appearances at Kanye West’s Thursday-night listening party for his upcoming “Donda” album has some observers questioning whether he was making a bizarre statement about “cancel culture.”

That’s because one of the “highlights” ― or “lowlights” ― of West’s event at Chicago’s Soldier Field was when he was joined onstage by rocker Marilyn Manson and fellow rapper DaBaby.

The two controversial entertainment figures joined West for his opening number dressed, like the rapper, in all-black outfits on a set built to look like a porch of a churchlike structure.

Kanye got Marilyn Manson posted above the stoop #Donda sounds CRAZY!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/moK9zatCti — 81' BRED 🏁 (@PonCalabrese) August 27, 2021

Manson was recently charged with assaulting a photographer in 2019 and has been accused of abuse by 15 former girlfriends.

Meanwhile, DaBaby has faced a wave of backlash after making homophobic remarks onstage at the Rolling Loud music festival last month.

Although BuzzFeed noted that some Twitter users thought the Manson and DaBaby appearances were West’s commentary on “cancel culture,” a Manson spokesperson told People magazine that Manson actually appears on “Donda” and the rock singer “will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the ‘Donda’ project.”