Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori In Private LA Ceremony: Report

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has seemingly married Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in a small Beverly Hills ceremony Thursday in Los Angeles, reported TMZ. While the pair has yet to file a marriage certificate, they were seen wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers.

Censori appears to have worked as an architectural designer for Yeezy since November 2020, as suggested by her LinkedIn profile. The natural brunette, who has dyed her hair blond, previously worked at jewelry and architectural firms in Australia, according to the New York Post.

The newfound couple was spotted arriving at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Thursday, but their relationship was already teased by Ye’s “Censori Overload” release in December. In the song, Ye rapped: “The Bible said I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage.”

Kardashian shares four children respectively ranging from 3 to 9 years old with Ye — Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North. The reality TV star told Power 105.1 radio host Angie Martinez in December that she’s tried to shield her kids from their father’s troubling controversies.

“If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?” Kardashian said. “That’s really grown-up shit that they’re not ready to deal with.”