Yes, Kanye West Painted His Body Silver This Weekend

When Kanye West drops a new album, people talk; when he paints his body silver, people have questions.

On Sunday, images began surfacing online of the rapper in head-to-toe metallic in preparation for his opera production “Mary.”

Featuring music from the Sunday Service choir, an American gospel group helmed by West, “Mary” was unveiled on a barge at Miami Marine Stadium during Miami Beach’s Art Basel and reflected the Christmas Nativity story.

“Mary represents an innovative interpretation of West’s own music, gospel standards, and traditional opera alike,” read a press release for the event that described the opera’s format as “a new medium through which to express [West’s] commitment to faith and his ever-expanding musical and visual palette.”

It’s unclear why West was doused in chrome, but images on TMZ indicate he was not the only one bathed in the substance. West’s reps did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Reasoning aside, people on Twitter had a lot to say about Silver Kanye:

Kanyewest giving me goose bumps



I love this man pic.twitter.com/tA9lMhTrqI — Bella Vegas (EGOYIBO) (@ObiVegas) December 9, 2019

Kanye West is just playing with us now 🤦🏽😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j8nYvkqm1y — Frances (@francesmary145) December 9, 2019

Kanye West



Beginning end

of the of the

decade decade pic.twitter.com/rrPWtSbK35 — Aaron Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) December 9, 2019

I'm really not understanding Kanye west any more. What's this na?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/30sCHCimss — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) December 9, 2019

I want gold Cee lo Green to fight chrome Kanye West pic.twitter.com/dvHRxiBu0q — mason more jelly (@balloutboy305) December 9, 2019

Somebody please stop Kanye West Please... 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/opLYnygm7Y — Incomplete Astronaut Ⓜ 👨🏽‍🚀 ✈ 🛩️ (@AimThaMachine_) December 9, 2019

Kanye West looking like he came into contact with the Big Gete Star pic.twitter.com/7cHwrixdry — Fither and Flair (@FitherAndFlair) December 9, 2019