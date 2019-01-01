Kanye West Rings In 2019 With Bizarre Political Tweetstorm

1 / 71 1. 'Imma let you finish,' VMA Awards, 2009

The world didn't know rage until Kanye West grabbed the microphone away from tiny baby Tayor Swift and, in his inimitable way, said that while he was happy for her achievements, Beyoncé really deserved the award for Best Video. Even Obama called him a jackass afterward, but here's the thing: earlier this year, Kanye spoke to Ryan Seacrest about the incident, admitting that he "would not want some crazy drunk rock star cutting my daughter off." But he also argued that his daughter "would 100 per cent also be like, 'Yes, Beyoncé did have the best video.'" Which, well, she did. So while Kanye’s tactics may not have been wise, he at least cut through the bullshit of industry falsities and spoke honestly about how he felt. That honesty is, of course, being the foundation of why we love Kanye.

