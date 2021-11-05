Despite Divorce, Kanye West Insists Kim Kardashian Is Still His Wife

Kanye West seems to think a little thing like divorce isn’t enough to break up his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

The hip-hop mogul, appearing on the Drink Champs Podcast, told fellow rappers N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that he still considers Kardashian his wife, even though the couple filed for divorce in February.

″‘SNL’ making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off,” West said on the podcast. “And I ain’t never even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced.”

He added: “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want ... us to be together.”

E! News noted that a court document shows West responded to the divorce filing on April 9 and requested joint physical and legal custody of their four kids.

In the months since the divorce was announced, Kardashian has shown support for West by attending listening parties for his album, “Donda.” At one, she wore a wedding gown. And in another, she came in a mask with zipper face holes.