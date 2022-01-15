Kanye West Goes After Pete Davidson In New Rap 'Eazy'

Seems Kanye West is a tad annoyed about “Saturday Night Live” funnyman Pete Davidson dating his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West.
The hip-hop star dropped a new track, “Eazy,” at midnight Friday with rapper The Game, and it includes a pointed message for Davidson.
“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” raps West, who recently changed his name to Ye, referring to a car crash in his past.
He also sang it here in a teaser for the song:
Davidson wasn’t the only one taking a hit in the new music. Ye referred to his “best divorce ever,” a “boujee and unruly” clan, buying the house next to Kardashian West, and apparent bickering about his mental health. “Tell me ’bout my arrogance / No more counselin’, I don’t negotiate with therapists,” he raps.
The Game appeared to soften the blow with a message before the track, saying: “Life should be eazy for everybody; we make the choice to complicate it for ourselves & others. Change your perspective & change the world.”
Davidson was first spotted out with Kardashian West last October at a California amusement park just weeks after she was guest-host on “SNL.” Early this month, the two headed to the Bahamas for a romantic getaway.
West has also been busy — working on his new romance with Julia Fox.
No word yet from Davidson on this lyric.