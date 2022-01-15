Celebrity

Kanye West Goes After Pete Davidson In New Rap 'Eazy'

“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” he raps of the man dating Kim Kardashian West amid their pending divorce.
Kanye West attends the annual Thanksgiving event at the Los Angeles Mission in LA.
David Livingston via Getty Images

Seems Kanye West is a tad annoyed about “Saturday Night Live” funnyman Pete Davidson dating his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West.

The hip-hop star dropped a new track, “Eazy,” at midnight Friday with rapper The Game, and it includes a pointed message for Davidson.

“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” raps West, who recently changed his name to Ye, referring to a car crash in his past.

He also sang it here in a teaser for the song:

Davidson wasn’t the only one taking a hit in the new music. Ye referred to his “best divorce ever,” a “boujee and unruly” clan, buying the house next to Kardashian West, and apparent bickering about his mental health. “Tell me ’bout my arrogance / No more counselin’, I don’t negotiate with therapists,” he raps.

The Game appeared to soften the blow with a message before the track, saying: “Life should be eazy for everybody; we make the choice to complicate it for ourselves & others. Change your perspective & change the world.”

Davidson was first spotted out with Kardashian West last October at a California amusement park just weeks after she was guest-host on “SNL.” Early this month, the two headed to the Bahamas for a romantic getaway.

West has also been busy — working on his new romance with Julia Fox.

No word yet from Davidson on this lyric.

