Kanye West Goes After Pete Davidson In New Rap 'Eazy'

The hip-hop star dropped a new track, “Eazy,” at midnight Friday with rapper The Game, and it includes a pointed message for Davidson.

“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” raps West, who recently changed his name to Ye, referring to a car crash in his past.

He also sang it here in a teaser for the song:

God saved me from that crash just so I could be Pete Davidson’s ass. - Kanye West on his new song “My Life was never easy”. pic.twitter.com/DFquZbyMvi — Plugged Soundz (@pluggedsoundztv) January 14, 2022

Davidson wasn’t the only one taking a hit in the new music. Ye referred to his “best divorce ever,” a “boujee and unruly” clan, buying the house next to Kardashian West, and apparent bickering about his mental health. “Tell me ’bout my arrogance / No more counselin’, I don’t negotiate with therapists,” he raps.

The Game appeared to soften the blow with a message before the track, saying: “Life should be eazy for everybody; we make the choice to complicate it for ourselves & others. Change your perspective & change the world.”

Davidson was first spotted out with Kardashian West last October at a California amusement park just weeks after she was guest-host on “SNL.” Early this month, the two headed to the Bahamas for a romantic getaway.

West has also been busy — working on his new romance with Julia Fox.