Kanye West's 2020 Election Loss May Lead To Another Bewildering Decision

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye last year, isn’t letting his failed 2020 presidential campaign rule him out in 2024.

Advertisement

The “Donda” rapper, who conceded his presidential run after he received roughly 60,000 votes in 2020, reportedly gave $6.8 million to his own campaign, ABC News reported.

He told Davis that he “absolutely” still has political aspirations, answering with a faith-based message.

″[2020] wasn’t in God’s time. I’m sure there’s lives that were saved, I’m sure God had me fall on the sword and say this is not the time, but he’s a redeemer,” West said.

West also said he thinks Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) would make a “really good president,” too.

You can watch a clip of his interview with Davis below.

Advertisement

The rapper has previously teased he might announce for a 2024 presidential run.

West, who conceded the day after the 2020 election, wrote “Kanye 2024” above a picture of himself.