Kanye West Replaced By Swedish House Mafia And The Weeknd At Coachella 2022

Say goodbye to Kanye West.

On Wednesday, the organizers of this year’s event, which is scheduled for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, announced the last-minute change on the festival’s Instagram page.

The Yeezy fashion icon was scheduled to perform at the popular California festival but backed out on Monday. He was also a no-show at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The announcement comes as a Change.org petition had called for the superstar rapper’s removal from the festival lineup due to his public behavior toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition said. “No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.”

The petition had garnered more than 49,000 signatures.

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is out as the Coachella headliner. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

No explanation was officially given about why West dropped out.

However, he previously threatened, in a since-deleted Instagram post on Feb. 10, to cancel his Coachella set if fellow headliner Billie Eilish did not issue an apology to rapper Travis Scott.

West had said Eilish insulted Scott — whom West planned to bring out at Coachella — when she paused a concert in February to help a fan get her inhaler.

In clips from Eilish’s concert, the Grammy winner says, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going. Some news outlets interpreted the remark as a jab at Scott, who was performing at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last November as a stampede erupted in the crowd. Ten people were killed and scores were injured in the crush.

“Literally never said a thing about Travis,” she wrote in a comment beneath West’s post in response to the accusations. “Was just helping a fan.”