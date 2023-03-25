Kanye West Says 1 Actor Made Him 'Like Jewish People Again' In Bizarre Post

Ye, the artist known for several antisemitic remarks and formerly known as Kanye West, thanked actor Jonah Hill for helping him “like Jewish people again” in a head-scratching Instagram post early Saturday.

The rapper, who infamously praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler nearly four months ago, wrote that his feelings changed after watching Hill — who was raised Jewish — in the 2012 comedy “21 Jump Street.”

Advertisement

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” wrote Ye.

On Twitter, users criticized the post and questioned how the film, of all things, would lead to this kind of change in mindset.

Kanye should’ve never disliked them in the first place??&/&; pic.twitter.com/N07uScExZr — ☆ hunter the hj enjoyer (@hyewired) March 25, 2023

Jonah Hill is about to have the single most confusing morning of his life https://t.co/snqCUbjS5W — Trans Moleman, street estrogen junkie (@Demi_theynd) March 25, 2023

Advertisement

Ye’s comments come after the Anti-Defamation League released a report this week tallying antisemitic incidents that occurred across the U.S. in 2022. The group counted 59 incidents that “directly referenced” Ye starting in October, when he began making “numerous harmful, conspiratorial statements about Jews.”

These included acts of vandalism, harassment and assault, the ADL found.

In general, the number of antisemitic incidents reached a historic high in the U.S. last year, the group said, with nearly 3,700 recorded.