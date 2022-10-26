Kanye West Shows Up At Skechers Headquarters After Being Dumped By Adidas

Kanye West apparently thought that as one shoe company closes a door, another one opens a window.
But that didn’t work out for the rap mogul on Wednesday.
After West, who legally changed his name to Ye, was officially dumped by Adidas on Tuesday over his recent antisemitic remarks, he apparently decided to see if another shoe company might want to work with him instead.
So he made an unannounced visit to the Los Angeles-area headquarters of Skechers shoe company, and was promptly kicked out, according to TMZ.
The company confirmed the visit in an official statement and also asserted it had no plans to ever work with the rap mogul.
From the company release:
“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.
“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.
“The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”
TMZ noted there’s a pretty good reason why Skechers executives wouldn’t want to work with West: It is owned and operated by a Jewish family.
Forbes reported on Tuesday that Adidas’ deal with West was worth $1.5 billion and without it, he’s only worth $400 million. West was also suspended from Twitter and Instagram for his remarks.