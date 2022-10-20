Kanye West Says He's 'Absolutely Not' Sorry About His Antisemitic Tweet

Rapper Kanye West, whose antisemitic remarks have made headlines in recent weeks, said he is not sorry for writing an antisemitic tweet, then acknowledged that people were hurt by his remark.

On Oct. 8, West tweeted:

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Piers Morgan asked the rapper and fashion designer on Wednesday if he regretted his comment which spurred Twitter to lock him out of his account. Meta also restricted his Instagram account for posting antisemitic comments earlier this month.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, cut off Morgan’s questioning, smiled and answered “no.”

“Absolutely not, absolutely not,” he said.

West later made an apology directed at those he hurt with the tweet.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con, the confusion that I, I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through...,” West said.

Bottom of the barrel. Kanye West goes on Piers Morgan’s show, presumably because that’s the only show that would have him on, and offers most ridiculous half-assed apology ever. pic.twitter.com/HzOSvLAwA7 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 19, 2022

Morgan shared another clip of the interview where West said he wanted to give the families he hurt a “big hug.”

“I want to say I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments and I want to word it in not a political way, but in a presidential way...”

This week, West announced plans to buy Parler, the conservative-friendly social media platform that Apple and Google booted from their app stores following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

West’s interview with Morgan aired just days after an interview the rapper gave to NewsNation host Chris Cuomo where he continued his antisemitic remarks while Cuomo disputed them as a figment of West’s “imagination or a projection of a prejudice.”

Although Morgan has been known for making controversial comments of his own, he described West’s tweet about Jewish people “as racist as anything” the rapper has said he’s been through.

West, who referred to Morgan as a “Karen” during one portion of the interview, appeared to acknowledge the nature of his comments.

“It’s the same thing, racism is racism and you know that, I think, don’t you?” Morgan asked.