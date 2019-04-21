Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Water' For 'Sunday Service' Performance At Coachella

Kanye West brought his weekly gospel series “Sunday Service” to the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California on Sunday for an electrified 2.5-hour set that included cameos by DMX, Chance the Rapper and others.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper gave a Christian-inspired performance on Easter Sunday atop “The Mountain,” a hillside at the Coachella campsite located about 130 miles east of Los Angeles. During the set, he debuted a new song, “Water.”

Fans were able to view a livestream of the performance ― albeit through what appeared to be a pinhole ― on Coachella’s YouTube page.

kanye debuted a new song called “water” at #sundayservice 😭🌊🙏pic.twitter.com/ob0RcVtMLU — Genius (@Genius) April 21, 2019

Kim & the kids going up to sing with Kanye at Coachella Sunday Service 🥰🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/c30W2NySzU — 🇦🇱 (@KimKWestPics) April 21, 2019

Chance the Rapper, Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign spotted as the band warms up for Kanye's Coachella #SundayService: https://t.co/czqcjTtCvX pic.twitter.com/3PUWhP9bHk — Missinfo (@Missinfo) April 21, 2019

Kanye was brought to tears by Sunday Service and Cudi was there holding him 😭😭

pic.twitter.com/mefH5oOXsm — Scoopty (@ScooptyWhooop) April 21, 2019

Kanye West is leading a Gospel music set at Coachella and killing it. I like where music is heading. — Guvna B (@GuvnaB) April 21, 2019