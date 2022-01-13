Kanye West Named As Suspect In A Battery Investigation

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery investigation, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.
The “Donda” rapper has not been arrested, since no arrests were made in connection to the incident, which was reported at Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles at 3 a.m. on Thursday, an LAPD spokesperson told HuffPost. The LAPD provided no additional information about what took place.
A person listed as a representative for West did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
West — who legally changed his name to Ye last fall — was photographed with actor Julia Fox earlier on Wednesday evening. Video footage taken by TMZ showed West and Fox sharing a kiss before parting ways outside a lounge.
The two sent social media ablaze last week after Fox went public about their whirlwind romance in a first-person essay for Interview magazine.
“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” the “Uncut Gems” star wrote. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”
Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from West last year. She has been photographed with comedian Pete Davidson on a number of occasions in recent weeks since rumors of their romance surfaced in October.