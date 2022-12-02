What's Hot

U.S. News
Twitterkanye westantisemitismswastika

Twitter Takes Down Kanye West Tweet Containing A Swastika

Shortly after tweeting a swastika intertwined with a Star of David, the antisemitic rapper said his account had been locked.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Twitter on Thursday took down a tweet from Ye containing an image of a swastika intertwined with a Star of David.

Shortly afterward, Ye posted to Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform saying his account had been locked for 12 hours for violating Twitter’s rules.

The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, posted the Nazi insignia in the wake of an alarming and widely condemned interview Thursday on Alex Jones’ Infowars show. Accompanied by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Ye gave a series of astonishing defenses of Adolf Hitler and Nazis, saying: “I see good things about Hitler” and “We got to stop dissing Nazis all the time.”

He followed the interview with a chaotic stream of tweets, including the one containing the swastika linked to the Star of David. That tweet was taken down “because it violated the Twitter rules,” according to the message that now appears at the tweet’s link.

Twitter did not immediately return a request for comment.

Ye tweeted this image.
Ye tweeted this image.
Ye / Twitter

Ye was temporarily suspended from Twitter earlier this year for antisemitic posts. Musk has been relatively friendly toward the rapper since his return to the platform, last month liking a controversial tweet from his account that read “shalom.”

After West’s swastika tweet was taken down, Musk replied to it: “This is not.”

Twitter’s new policies on content moderation and account suspensions have been unclear since Musk’s takeover of the company, appearing often to be at the billionaire’s whim. A few days after finalizing his purchase of the social media platform, Musk made a commitment to convene a “content moderation council” before reinstating banned accounts. Instead, he began restoring banned accounts after posting polls on his personal account.

