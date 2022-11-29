Kanye West Abruptly Ends Interview After Host Mildly Pushes Back On Antisemitism

Ye can’t seem to let up on his antisemitism, even with the mildest pushback from a sympathetic audience.

That became evident on Monday during an interview with far-right podcaster Tim Pool, who offered the rapper formerly known as Kanye West a minor rebuke for an antisemitic rant.

Ye didn’t like it one bit and walked off the show, followed by his buddies in hate, white supremacist Nick Fuentes and right-wing troll Milo Yiannopoulos.

Pool let Ye rant for nearly 20 minutes about everything from a designer at Adidas whom he claimed was both a “Zionist” plant and a CIA agent; his former trainer who he is sure was a Canadian deep-state agent; and the so-called Jewish cabal he is convinced controls banking and media, The Daily Beast reported.

At one point, Ye brought up the names of Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and politician Rahm Emanuel, who are both Jewish, as targets of his antisemitic ire.

Pool lightly challenged him, asking, “Isn’t that an issue of these individuals” rather than their identity, according to Fox News.

“You went right into the antisemite thing,” Pool said. “I think it’s something that should be talked about, but if if you start bringing this up, you’re gonna ask my opinion on it, I’m gonna disagree with you.”

But Pool tried to find common ground with Ye by telling him, “I think they’ve been extremely unfair to you,” only to have the rapper pointedly ask him who “they” was.

When Pool replied, “The corporate press,” Ye asked, “Who is ‘they,’ though?”

That’s when Fuentes, the holocaust denier who joined Ye for a dinner with Trump last week, made it clear that he thought “they” was actually Jewish people.

Ye then walked off the show.

You can see the exchange in the tweet below:

Kanye just left Tim Pool podcast with the quickness pic.twitter.com/mJafEKq0Ah — Ahmed/The Ears/Saweetie's only streamer 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 29, 2022

Of course, Twitter users (including HuffPost’s own Andy Campbell) had thoughts about the whole sordid incident.

Tim Pool invited a bunch of antisemites on his show and couldn't believe all the antisemitism they started spewing. pic.twitter.com/W2IeaKJEqc — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) November 29, 2022

Imagine flying across the country miserable af on a PJ and still storming out coz someone gently pushed back on you 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/XusfLbj1iz — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 29, 2022

Reminder that gifting your platform of millions to a person who denies the humanity of others is still a gift, whether or not you push back.



Tim Pool will claim integrity for the pushback, a tactic out of the Joe Rogan playbook. https://t.co/bYqskFaPrW — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) November 29, 2022