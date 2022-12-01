Billboard Declares Kanye West Year's Top Gospel Artist Just As He's Praising Hitler

A popular music trade magazine was caught up in some bad timing of biblical proportions.

On Thursday, Billboard magazine posted a tweet linking to an article that named Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by Ye, as the “Top Gospel Artist of 2022.”

The tweet was one of many noting the top artists in various genres, but this one had the unique misfortune of being posted around the same time Ye was praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye told Jones on Thursday, while noting that “Hitler was born Christian.”

Billboard has since deleted the tweet, but it’s been preserved in screenshots for posterity.

A now-deleted tweet posted by Billboard on Thursday. Twitter

The tweet was likely written and scheduled to go live to Twitter before Ye’s jaw-dropping appearance on Jones’ broadcast. The rapper has been on a troubling trajectory for some time, making antisemitic remarks and recently spending time with white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

As of Thursday afternoon, none of this was mentioned in the article that Billboard linked to on Twitter, although a different Billboard article offers a detailed rundown of Ye’s recent behavior. HuffPost reached out to the publication for comment, but no one immediately responded.

Meanwhile, the awkward timing of Billboard’s tweet didn’t go unnoticed.

