Kanye West Wonders How Conspiracy Peddler Tucker Carlson Is Taking His Theories

Musician and fashion designer Kanye West continued his streak of controversy this week by making a bizarre claim about the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson aired the second part of his interview with West on Friday, just days after the musician introduced his “White Lives Matter” Yeezy shirts during Paris Fashion Week.

In an unfounded conspiracy theory, the “Donda” artist ― who changed his name to Ye last year ― claimed he felt as if executives of the Gap clothing chain knew about the school shooting “before it even happened.”

West ended his Yeezy Gap partnership with the brand in September, claiming there was a “breach of contract.”

West later clarified to Carlson, who is known for pushing conspiracy theories himself on his Fox News program, that he is “not” saying executives knew about the massacre beforehand and claimed there was a coordinated message about the shooting.

“Have I reached Alex Jones territory yet?” West asked Carlson.

“No, I think you’re telling the truth,” Carlson replied with a smile.

You can watch a clip of the moment, including West awkwardly smiling back at Carlson, below.