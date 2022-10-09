Kanye West Tweet About Going 'Death Con 3 On Jewish People' Removed By Twitter

Kanye West’s return to Twitter might be short-lived after the company removed an alarming tweet from the rapper’s account for violating its policies.

Hours after Meta deleted antisemitic content from West’s Instagram page and placed a restriction on his account, Twitter took down a post from the musician and fashion designer that said he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” He appears to be referring to the U.S. armed forces defense readiness condition DEFCON 3.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West wrote on Saturday night. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

here’s kanye’s anti-semitic tweet that was removed by twitter pic.twitter.com/krQGuNPXKh — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 9, 2022

The tweet no longer appears on West’s account with a notice from Twitter reading that the post “violated the Twitter Rules.”

However, other concerning tweets from West’s weekend Twitter spree remain on his page.

Who you think created cancel culture? — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2022

The “Donda” rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, returned to Twitter Friday after nearly two years.

West had been incessantly posting on Instagram since sparking controversy over the “White Lives Matter” T-shirts he displayed during a Paris show for his Yeezy fashion line, which has drawn fierce criticism within the fashion industry and beyond.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, restricted his account after West shared screenshots of an alleged text conversation with Sean Combs on Friday, in which he insinuated that the rapper was being controlled by Jewish people alongside the caption “Jesus is Jew.”

Instagram deleted the post from West’s page and placed a restriction on the account. A Meta spokesperson said West violated its rules and guidelines, but did not specify which content was specifically removed or how long he would not be able to post on the platform, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Upon his return to Twitter, West took aim at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the actions taken with his account, writing, “Look at this Mark… How you gone kick me off instagram” alongside a photo of the two appearing to sing together.

Look at this Mark



How you gone kick me off instagram



You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022

He received a warm welcome on Twitter from the company’s possible future owner, Elon Musk, who replied to West’s post about Zuckerberg with the message: “welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

West’s recent comments have been condemned by Jewish advocacy groups, including the American Jewish Committee, which blasted him for making “incoherent rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones” in a video on Friday.

The group’s post specifically mentioned West’s “dangerous” exchange with Combs, as well as his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, in which he claimed former presidential adviser Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, negotiated peace treaties in the Middle East during Donald Trump’s administration for the sole purpose of making money.

“I just think it was to make money,” West said of Kushner’s work in the region. “I don’t know ... I just think that that’s what they’re about is making money. I don’t think that they have the ability to make anything on their own.”

