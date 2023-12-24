Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s Controversial ‘Vultures’ Album Gets Delayed Again

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s highly anticipated album “Vultures” has already ruffled feathers for its controversial lyrics, and now fans are pissed for a totally different reason.
The joint rap album by the hip hop duo (dubbed ¥$) was initially set for release on Dec. 15, but Billboard reports that it’s now delayed until Jan. 12, 2024, according to West’s reps.
The latest anticipated drop date comes after West, who formerly changed his name to Ye, moved the album’s expected release date to December 31 last week.
Neither Ye nor Ty have publicly spoken about the reason for the hold up of the album.
Some fans have speculated that the release of Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” this month could have something to do with the delay.
Ye and the “Barbie Dreams” rapper publicly beefed earlier this month after Minaj denied him permission to use her verse on the song “New Body.”
The queen of rap explained that the song has been around for quite a while, admitting that she thinks that ship has already sailed.
“Now regarding Kanye... that train has left the station, okay?” she told fans in a recent Instagram Live session. “No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? C’mon guys.”
Ye quickly fired back at Minaj during what appeared to be a listening party for “Vultures.”
Speaking about Minaj’s refusal to clear the recording, the Grammy winner told attendees, “I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster.’ I supported her career. You understand what I’m saying? So I don’t know what it is.”
The Donda musician also caused a stir after sporting a Ku Klux Klan-style hood at another listening event for “Vultures” in Miami where he performed the album’s title track with his 10-year-old daughter North West in attendance.
In one clip posted to X, Ye, who has previously come under fire for making a series of antisemitic statements, is seen on stage at the event wearing a pointed black hood with eye holes.
Despite all the drama surrounding the album, fans on X still lamented over having to wait even longer for its release.