Kanye Brags His First Vote Ever Will Be For Himself And Annoys Twitter Users

Kanye West’s first presidential campaign ended with him voting for the first time ever.

In the process, he managed to annoy Twitter users with a bragging tweet Tuesday morning that said, “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me.”

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

However, many Twitter users didn’t share his enthusiasm.

Running for president just to vote for yourself as a billionaire who took money from smaller business during a pandemic. You can suck a dick too https://t.co/5FwRRPUsEG — KING “I Voted Green” KORTNEY😷 (@fakerapper) November 3, 2020

This man is an even bigger clown than I thought. https://t.co/2XiqHJisux — ™️Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) November 3, 2020

well that is extremely embarrassing for you https://t.co/jznVwiyXqU — Sam Wieder (@swieder13) November 3, 2020

What a waste of your vote. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) November 3, 2020

We want to know what you’re seeing on the ground on Election Day. If there’s anything you think we should know about going on at polling places or anything else, email us at scoops@huffpost.com.