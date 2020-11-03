Kanye Brags His First Vote Ever Will Be For Himself And Annoys Twitter Users

Kanye West’s first presidential campaign ended with him voting for the first time ever.
In the process, he managed to annoy Twitter users with a bragging tweet Tuesday morning that said, “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me.”
However, many Twitter users didn’t share his enthusiasm.
We want to know what you’re seeing on the ground on Election Day. If there’s anything you think we should know about going on at polling places or anything else, email us at scoops@huffpost.com.
