Kanye West Ripped For ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Paris Fashion Week

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West drew criticism on Monday after he wore a shirt emblazoned with the divisive phrase “White Lives Matter” on its back to a surprise showcase of his new Yeezy line at Paris Fashion Week.

The phrase itself is categorized by the Anti-Defamation League as a hate slogan. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, White Lives Matter is a neo-Nazi group that grew into a movement as “a racist response to the civil rights movement Black Lives Matter.”

The front of West’s shirt featured a photograph of the late John Paul II. Some of the models on the catwalk of his show also wore shirts with the same message, The Guardian reported .

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, walked the runway for Balenciaga earlier this week. He told the audience before the showcase of his own collection: “I am Ye and everyone here knows that I am the leader.”

Watch the video here:

On Tuesday morning, he shared this post calling Black Lives Matter “a scam” on Instagram:

Instagram/Kanye West

Critics accused West, who has previously declared his love for former President Donald Trump and suggested slavery “sounds like a choice,” of sending “a dangerously dumb message” with the garment:

So many folks are trying to excuse Kanye wearing a white lives matter t-shirt as just a troll move or marketing. Maybe it is. But it’s a dangerously dumb message to send for someone with his massive platform. I been off dude. But y’all go ahead labeling his foolishness as genius. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 3, 2022

What #KanyeWest is doing is not only intellectually dishonest it’s irresponsible and borderline dangerous. — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) October 3, 2022

Kanye West after Hurricane Katrina: “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people.”



Kanye West after he married Kim Kardashian and became a Trump-supporting Republican: “White Lives Matter”



🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/c3xudm7x3Q — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 3, 2022

Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… pic.twitter.com/YT4a6c9tKI — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 3, 2022

Musician and actor Jaden Smith, Will Smith’s son, appeared to respond to West’s attire with these critical tweets:

I Had To Dip Lol — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

True Leaders Lead — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out. — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

Black Lives Matter — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

