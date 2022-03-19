Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has reportedly been prohibited from performing at the Grammy Awards in the wake of his actions following his split with Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this month, on the same day Kardashian became legally single after divorcing Ye, he posted a music video for his song “Eazy,” which includes the lines, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” The claymation music video shows a representation of Ye kidnapping Davidson, holding Davidson’s decapitated head and burying him alive. He’s also encouraged any fans who see Davidson to “scream” at him and “say Kimye forever.”

Ye and girlfriend Chaney Jones at a game between Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers March 11, 2022. Ronald Martinez via Getty Images

The Blast, citing “insiders,” reported that one of the final straws was actually Ye’s online interaction with “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. Noah had called Ye’s continual harassment of Kardashian “terrifying to watch,” and Ye responded by attacking Noah with a racial slur on Instagram, a move that got the rapper banned from the platform for 24 hours.