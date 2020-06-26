Kanye West To Drop New Yeezy Line With Gap In 2021

If your man is still in the store tryna try his best, but he just can’t seem to get Kanye fresh, he might have a better shot now: Kanye West style is coming to a Gap near you.

The rapper has partnered with the chain retailer to launch a new line in stores and online in 2021, equipped with insignia that merges both brands. Gap’s famous blue box logo with white lettering has been switched out to read “YZY.”

Gap Kanye's new logo for his partnership with Gap merges both brands.

“Under West’s creative direction, the YEEZY design studio will develop the new line to deliver modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points, with the creative process just getting underway. Additionally, West’s design vision will extend to unique YEEZY Gap expressions in Gap stores and digital channels over time,” reads a press release announcing the partnership.

Yeezy Gap will be independent of West’s other Yeezy collections, which are at much higher price points. The press release stresses that West is the sole owner of the Yeezy brand.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Kanye West and his daughter North West on the runway during the "Yeezy Season 8" show in March in Paris. West is starting a line of more affordable fashion with Gap.

“This new apparel partnership furthers the size and scope of the YEEZY business, building on the ground-breaking success of YEEZY footwear,” reads the release.

The release notes that the brand is “excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family” — West worked as a Gap store employee in Chicago when he was a teenager in the ’90s.

Previously, West has talked openly about his affinity for the retailer. In a 2015 interview with Style.com, he expressed his desire to work with the brand: “One of my dreams was to be the head creative director of The Gap. I’d like to be the Steve Jobs of The Gap,” West said.