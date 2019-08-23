Queer Eye Star Karamo Brown Faces Backlash Over Sean Spicer Comments

“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown is facing criticism for praising his “Dancing With the Stars” co-contestant Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary who repeatedly lied to the American public on behalf of President Donald Trump’s administration.
In an interview with “Access Hollywood” on Wednesday, Brown called Spicer a “good guy, really sweet guy.”
“People would look at us and think that we’re polar opposites,” Brown said. “But I’m a big believer that if you can talk to someone and meet in the middle, you can learn about each other and help each other both grow.”
Brown’s remarks sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with some Twitter users calling on him to quit the show
“[H]ear me out. You can walk away in protest,” writer David Duran tweeted. “You don’t need that show, and you’d be doing a way bigger thing for our community by quitting vs trying to have a conversation with someone who will not listen. You’re better than this.”
Author Roxane Gay tweeted on Wednesday: “Get a fucking grip. There is no friendship with people who enable fascism.”
On Friday morning, Brown appeared to have deleted his Twitter account.
But before he did, Brown began blocking critics on Twitter. He responded to the backlash in a tweet on Thursday, according to Out Magazine, saying he was “a trained social worker and my first instinct is always to sit down and have a conversation.”
“But I understand how my comments could lead people to believe that I don’t understand the gravity of the situation. The personal is political,” he added. “I’m reminded of it daily as a gay man of color. I know that representation matters — that it can affect change. I see you & I hear you. I’m bringing my personal message of love, equity & inclusion to the dance floor. I want it to eclipse & triumph over divisiveness & hatred.”
Browns publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.