Queer Eye Star Karamo Brown Faces Backlash Over Sean Spicer Comments

On Friday morning, Brown appeared to have deleted his Twitter account.

But before he did, Brown began blocking critics on Twitter. He responded to the backlash in a tweet on Thursday, according to Out Magazine, saying he was “a trained social worker and my first instinct is always to sit down and have a conversation.”

“But I understand how my comments could lead people to believe that I don’t understand the gravity of the situation. The personal is political,” he added. “I’m reminded of it daily as a gay man of color. I know that representation matters — that it can affect change. I see you & I hear you. I’m bringing my personal message of love, equity & inclusion to the dance floor. I want it to eclipse & triumph over divisiveness & hatred.”

Browns publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.