'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown: I 'Really Am Proud Of' Sean Spicer

Karamo Brown doesn’t care what you ― or anybody else ― thinks about his friendship with Sean Spicer.

The “Queer Eye” culture guru began bonding with Spicer, who is President Donald Trump‘s former press secretary, in August, when the two were announced as contestants on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

In a pair of new interviews, Brown acknowledged the backlash he received over the friendship, given the Trump administration’s anti-LGBTQ platform. Once again, however, he said it doesn’t faze him.

“Sean is literally someone who I would’ve never thought I could be friends with, and I’m going to walk away from here calling him a friend,” Brown told People in an interview published Tuesday, one day after he was eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars” on the show’s Halloween-themed episode.

“I’m going to continue the conversation that we’ve had outside of this,” Brown continued. “I don’t think Sean’s going to make it to the end [of the competition], but I’m proud of him. I really am proud of him, because he’s had fun every week and I think he’s exceptional.”

Brown has consistently taken heat for defending Spicer, who lied to the American public on behalf of the Trump administration on numerous occasions. In August, Brown called his co-contestant in the dancing competition a “good guy, really sweet guy,” noting, “I’m a big believer that if you can talk to someone and meet in the middle, you can learn about each other and help each other both grow.”

The outcry on social media was swift. Brown temporarily deactivated his Twitter account and said he and his two sons, Jason and Chris, received death threats.

But in his People interview, Brown said he believes the impact of his friendship with Spicer will resound well after their respective “Dancing With the Stars” tenures.

“Through this process, Sean’s trailer has been next to mine and I have literally every day been planting seeds in his heart,” Brown said. “And literally, I could see each week those seeds … blossoming.”

“I still want Trump out of office, but you know,” he added.

In a separate interview with “Access Hollywood” this week, Brown noted that Spicer had an “emotional” reaction after learning that his pal was being sent home.

Spicer was “crying,” Brown said. “If you can just show kindness to someone else, things can change. That was a clear indication of that.”

“If nothing else, I am proud of that moment right there,” he concluded.