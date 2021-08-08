U.S. women’s volleyball coach Karch Kiraly and middle blocker Haleigh Washington crammed the emotions of winning Olympic gold into one stirring interview on Sunday. (Watch it below.)

The U.S. women’s team captured its first gold medal ever at the Summer Games with a victory over Brazil.

The two cried and then let out a triumphant scream together.

Kiraly, who won gold medals as an indoor and beach player, gave his squad the ultimate compliment.

“Not only are they badasses, but they are now gold medalists!” he declared.

Hear from coach Karch Kiraly and Haleigh Washington after winning GOLD! #TokyoOlympics x @USAVolleyball x @TeamUSA x #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/yUtR3rxWV9 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2021

Check out the last point and the joy: