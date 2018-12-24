It’s Christmastime in the Kardashian-Jenner household, which means over-the-top decorations and, of course, the reality TV family’s famous annual Kardashian Christmas card.

Kim Kardashian this month said her mom was tired of wrangling family members for a holiday photo, so there wouldn’t be a 2018 card. But that wasn’t the end of the episode. Other members of the famous family flooded social media with a picture of their Calabasas, California, flock on Monday, Christmas Eve.

The photo shows Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kim and all of the children clad in all-white, sitting on a white couch. It’s angelic ― and slightly blinding if you stare for too long.

However, the photo excludes major family members who usually are part of the annual card, including momager Kris Jenner and model Kendall Jenner. Other notable absences include Rob Kardashian, Kanye West, Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex; Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s boyfriend and father of her child; and rapper Travis Scott, who is Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and father of their child, Stormi Webster.

Kim explained the absences in a message shared on Instagram and Twitter.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town,” she posted. “But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

She added: “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

Khloe, who is celebrating her first Christmas with her daughter True, loved the card, writing in a caption for her post that “this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas.”

Kris, even though she missed the card, called it “one of my favorites,” in an Instagram post.

“My beautiful girls and my precious grandkids, who bring me so much joy!!” she added.

Earlier this month, Kim revealed that her mother and momager was fed up with doing the annual card after so many years of trying to get the family together.

DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/ONrmDDTaJz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2017

“I have to say, thanks to last year’s Christmas card, that really did just fuck us over,” Kim said in an interview with E! News earlier this month. “That was so dramatic. Kris Jenner has given up. She’s just like, ‘I don’t have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore and their kids.’”

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have yet to post pictures of the card on their social media accounts, ruining the attempt to koordinate the effort.