Kardashians Criticized For Wasting Food In Family Food Fight

Many viewers found it hard to digest a Kardashian family food fight video posted to Instagram Wednesday.

In a clip from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” shared by Khloe Kardashian, sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian engage in a food fight with mom Kris Jenner. Khloe tries not to participate.

The outdoor meal goes airborne as members of the clan throw pasta and salad at each other. The clip ends with Kim about to douse her mother with what appears to be iced tea.

Khloe expressed annoyance and disgust at the spectacle. “This is no way to live,” she said, prompting a response from her mother.

“No, this is no way to live,” Kris Jenner replied. “But if you can laugh at this and breathe, then I think you’re doing A-OK.”

Many viewers couldn’t laugh, though, and accused the reality TV family of being “insensitive” to starving people, especially at holiday time.

“So many people without having anything to eat and you play with food that way,” one wrote.

“All I can think about is how many hungry kids we have in this world and y’all throwing food around SMH,” another commenter said.

Negative comments continued to flood the section.

“Meanwhile people starve but ok,” another commented.

“Shame on all of you, people would give their right arm for that food!! Disgusting.”

Here’s a sampling:

Instagram disgusting

Some members of the Kardashian family had a food fight in 2015 as well. That one involved guacamole.