The transcript of Thursday’s public impeachment hearing is going to stick out in the history books.

The testimony of David Holmes ― the political counsel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and an aide to Bill Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who testified last week ― included references to the Kardashians, rapper A$AP Rocky and comedian Jay Leno.

During Wednesday’s hearing, European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland had testified that the primary discussion topic of a call he had with President Donald Trump on July 26 was A$AP Rocky ― to the great delight (and confusion) of Twitter spectators.

It gives me great delight to think that decades from now, scholars studying these hearings will encounter the phrase “it is also true we discussed A$AP Rocky.” — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) November 20, 2019

Holmes testified Thursday about a call that he had overheard between Sondland and Trump, which was significant due to Trump and Sondland’s alleged discussion on that phone call about the president’s request for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Trump’s political rival Joe Biden.

However, what really jazzed up viewers was what else Holmes said he had heard on that call: A discussion about the jailing of A$AP Rocky in Sweden (after he was arrested on assault charges), the struggles with getting him back to the U.S., and the subsequent displeasure of ... the Kardashians?

“Ambassador Sondland told the president that the rapper was ‘kind of fucked there,’ and ‘should have pled guilty,” Holmes testified. “He recommended that the president ‘wait until after the sentencing or it will make it worse,’ adding that the president should ‘let him get sentenced, play the racism card, give him a ticker-tape when he comes home.’”

Holmes then said that Sondland advised Trump that Sweden “should have released him on your word,” but that “you can tell the Kardashians that you tried.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had lobbied for A$AP Rocky’s release when he was jailed, and Kardashian thanked the president when the rapper was released.

Holmes also testified that when diplomats were unable to orchestrate a much sought-after White House meeting for Zelensky, which was believed to be critical for the success of his reform agenda in Ukraine, Zelensky instead travelled to Brussels, in part to attend an event hosted by Sondland in his honor, where guests included Leno, Jared Kushner and other senior European Union officials.

Jay Leno, A$AP Rocky and the Kardashians all now part of the record, and it's not even 10am — Dan Berman (@DHBerman) November 21, 2019

"You can tell the Kardashians you tried." Words said to no other president, ever. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 21, 2019

