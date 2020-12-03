Kardashians Terrify Dave Chappelle, The Biebers And Tristan Thompson With FaceTime Prank

Hello, it’s the Kardashians calling. Yes, all of them.

Receiving a FaceTime call without proper warning is always a cause for concern, but how would you react being on the other end of an unexpected phone call from Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall and — shudder — Kris Jenner?

Never one to miss out on a trend, the famous family put their own spin on the TikTok frozen FaceTime call challenge by sitting completely still and staring at the camera while they hit up some friends from their star-studded contact list.

Their pranking victims included Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Luka Sabbat, Addison Rae and Stassie Karanikolaou, all of whom were understandably taken aback and then some by the sight of the KarJenner women.

“Is this real or is this a picture?” said family friend Savas Oguz as he answered the FaceTime.

Next up was Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, who first seemed happy to receive the call, before he realized what was happening, yelling, “What the ... ?”

“Hey guys ... what is happening?” a deeply confused Justin Bieber responded when it was his turn.

“What’s going on? Bye!” rapper Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her daughter, said as he cracked up.

But perhaps the best reaction belonged to Chappelle, who practically jumped out of his seat when he picked up the phone call before understandably exclaiming, “Holy shit!”

Naturally, the prank delighted many fans online, who were quick to note just how scary it would be to see the KarJenner women united, especially if you’ve wronged them in the past.

kylie being close enough with dave chappelle to causally facetime him is throwing me for a loop https://t.co/sxOfgHSup1 — Jade Baker (@jade_briana) December 3, 2020

Kylie did the FaceTime staring prank to travis and his reaction has me dead 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Bo7KZw7JLN — flame🪐 (@dailytrvis) December 3, 2020

Surprised Tristan Thompson didn’t have a heart attack on the spot from this pic.twitter.com/O6dMatzLjq — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) December 3, 2020

And, per Khloe Kardashian, the family is planning to release a second part of the TikTok challenge with presumably more famous and terrified reactions — so Kanye, start blocking their calls now.