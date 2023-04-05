Karen McDougal Slyly Shades Trump Indictment On Social Media

The other woman who allegedly received hush money payments from Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016 is speaking out after the former president’s indictment.

Well, actually, Karen McDougal is just slyly shading Trump on social media.

On Wednesday, one day after Trump was indicted by New York Attorney General Alvin Bragg on 34 counts of falsifying business records, McDougal took to social media to make a non-comment about the case.

“I’ve been out and about enjoying Gods country ... I hope I didn’t miss anything,” she posted.

I’ve been out and about enjoying Gods country... I hope I didn’t miss anything 😊#Godscountry pic.twitter.com/I8VeYHAiO2 — Karen McDougal (@karenmcdougal98) April 5, 2023

McDougal, a Playboy magazine Playmate of the Year in the late 1990s, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006-07.

Although Trump has denied having a sexual relationship with her, she was paid $150,000 by American Media Inc (AMI), corporate parent of the National Enquirer, for the rights to her story in order to prevent her from going public with it ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Trump didn’t want McDougal’s story becoming public “because he was concerned about the effect it could have on his candidacy.”

So Trump, his then-lawyer Michael Cohen and his longtime friend, AMI former chief executive David Pecker, agreed that Trump would reimburse AMI for the payment.