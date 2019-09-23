Karen Pence Vows To Tell Trump’s Story On Twitter And It’s Not Going Well

Karen Pence has joined Twitter to help with President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. And it’s not exactly going well.
The wife of Vice President Mike Pence created the account last month, and over the weekend shared a video announcing her intentions to help the 2020 campaign. After first revealing her likes ― painting, bike riding and reading ― she declared that she will be on the campaign trail “to help tell the story of what President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are accomplishing in the Trump administration.”
She then called on Twitter users to “follow along to KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” and shared some photos from campaign events as well as the Pence family pets:
People on Twitter weren’t impressed. Some listed things they’d rather do than ”follow along to KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” Others called her out for the vice president’s longtime hostility toward gay rights and reproductive health, among other issues: