Karen Pence Vows To Tell Trump’s Story On Twitter And It’s Not Going Well

Karen Pence has joined Twitter to help with President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. And it’s not exactly going well.

The wife of Vice President Mike Pence created the account last month, and over the weekend shared a video announcing her intentions to help the 2020 campaign. After first revealing her likes ― painting, bike riding and reading ― she declared that she will be on the campaign trail “to help tell the story of what President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are accomplishing in the Trump administration.”

She then called on Twitter users to “follow along to KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” and shared some photos from campaign events as well as the Pence family pets:

People on Twitter weren’t impressed. Some listed things they’d rather do than ”follow along to KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” Others called her out for the vice president’s longtime hostility toward gay rights and reproductive health, among other issues:

What beautiful animals.



If one were, let’s say gay, how would Mike feel? — andy lassner (@andylassner) September 22, 2019

Please tell this story. pic.twitter.com/QGdibegMX6 — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) September 22, 2019

Oh Karen... carrying water for the thrice married philandering porn star-paying money laundering election-cheating racist in the White House who cages children for fun. Your Christian values are shining through. — Suzanne Lindbergh (@suzannebuzz) September 22, 2019

You are a fake Christian and you are complicit in a fascist regime. — God (@thegoodgodabove) September 22, 2019

What are your thoughts on President Trump's rampant infidelity? What would you do if your husband was screwing a porn actor while you were pregnant? If you've come to terms with it, I'd be interested in how you processed dealing with a serial liar. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) September 22, 2019

Imagine thinking you were a normal second lady when you support and enable the most criminal administration ever. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 22, 2019

This is a fantastic book about Marlon Bundo. He’s a gay bunny. This book is a sweet way to teach children about same sex marriage. Thank you, Marlon Bundo! All of Last Week Tonight’s profits from the sale of this book benefit the Trevor Project and AIDS United. pic.twitter.com/rVvOqsbZTZ — Impolite, eloquent Emmie🦄 #Resist (@NastyEmmie) September 23, 2019

Their accomplishments have already been written down. pic.twitter.com/lfoMFvcUGs — k⃞e⃞l⃞l⃞y⃞ 🌎🏳️‍🌈✌🏻🆘 (@NotThatKellyAnn) September 23, 2019

Ugh We know why kind of future your Hubby wants, Karen 🤦🏽‍♀️🤮 pic.twitter.com/jAbeXSbIVP — The Cryptic Cynic🤫 (@livia696) September 23, 2019

How cool is it that you and your husband support an immoral thug who espouses zero Christian values. Was there a lot of paperwork involved in enshrining your utter hypocrisy? — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) September 22, 2019

I would rather have a Root Canal — Baloo Bear (@msgbaloo) September 22, 2019

And a colonoscopy. — Vicklet 🗽#DefundHate (@vixenC) September 22, 2019

On the same day — Baloo Bear (@msgbaloo) September 22, 2019

Honey, I don’t think this account is going to go well for you. — Brooke (@BrookeKilpatri5) September 23, 2019