Second lady Karen Pence faced fierce backlash on Twitter after she reportedly praised President Donald Trump for the way in which he treats young women.
According to The New York Times’ White House correspondent Katie Rogers, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday told a “Women for Trump” discussion in St. Paul, Minnesota, that she likes the respect Trump has for his daughters and claimed he’d “empowered women like no other.”
Critics were quick to call Pence out over her praise.
They reminded the second lady of Trump’s long history of insulting women, the disgusting comments he made on the now-infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” bus ride and the raft of sexual misconduct allegations that have been leveled against the president.
