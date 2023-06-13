Arizona voters didn’t want Republican Kari Lake to be their governor, and they probably wouldn’t want her teaching math either after the farfetched claim she made Monday.

The former newscaster turned Donald Trump toadie appeared on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast to discuss Tuesday’s arraignment of the former president in Miami.

This past weekend, Lake attempted to gin up support for Trump by saying that if prosecutors “want to get to President Trump,” they’re ”going to have to go through me and 75 million Americans just like me. And most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA.”

On Monday, she put the “high” in “hyperbole” by claiming that 90% of the U.S. population would be getting their collective panties in a bunch over Trump getting indicted for taking top secret documents to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House.

“If they think they are going to hurt, lay a finger on our president ― President Trump ― they’re going to have to come through me,” Lake told Bannon. “And I made a mistake, I said 75 million others just like me. I think it’s more like 300 million others just like me.”

Kari Lake says 300 million Americans are now going to rise up to support Trump after this indictment. pic.twitter.com/1KtfQnffua — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 12, 2023

Even conservative-leaning outlets like Newsweek noted that Lake’s assertion was “absurd,” considering that the U.S. population is about 334 million, meaning that nearly 9 in 10 Americans would be protesting Trump’s arrest, including many of the 81 million people who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

Since it’s pretty much impossible to get 90% of Americans to agree on anything, much less Trump, it’s a fair chance that Lake is either just spreading B.S. or is really bad at math.

Luckily, Twitter users were kind enough to give Lake a lesson.

Narrator: The current population of the entire United States is under 335 million. https://t.co/o61RtGPNmy — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) June 12, 2023

The US population is about 330 million. Kari Lake says 300 million of them will rise up to support Trump.

Not to get too personal, but I’d say Ms. Lake is a moron. https://t.co/BunkJqJGi9 — Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) June 12, 2023

Kari doesn't do math. There's 330 million people in the US and GrumpyOne got 74 million votes in 2020, but they're not all supporting him now.



Kari won't show up because she doesn't want to go to prison like the J6 folks. Kari wants other folks to go to prison. https://t.co/gHzi8BEpdW — Jim Cassidy (@JimCassidy48) June 12, 2023

Oh, Kari Lake, the champion of wishful thinking! Now, let's break this down in a way that even the most dedicated devotee of alternative facts can comprehend.



The claim that "300 million Americans are now going to rise up to support Trump after this indictment" is...interesting,… — Niels Groeneveld (@nigroeneveld) June 12, 2023

Kari Lake couldn't get a majority in Arizona to vote for her and she'll get 300 million Americans to follow her into civil war? This woman is bonkers.pic.twitter.com/fR6jfj96U1 — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) June 12, 2023

Kari Lake says 90% of Americans and going to rise up and support a traitor who may have been selling our national secrets. https://t.co/iPG4R8pp58 — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) June 12, 2023

Dear @KariLake,



800 million Americans are laughing at you. https://t.co/3SZwhxnI6G — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) June 12, 2023

And I’m sure they will bring their NAZI flags this time https://t.co/38OwZ4mvHo pic.twitter.com/2nPtgXXjej — Laura Quigley (@laura5801) June 12, 2023

