Kari Lake Posts Book-Promoting Tweet And Gets Mocked As A Fraud

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake attempted to promote her book, “Unafraid,” on Friday, and Twitter users were unafraid to brutally mock the ex-newscaster.
After Lake posted a tweet of the book cover, she was inundated with replies from people frankly tired of her repeated attempts to overturn the Arizona governor’s race despite providing no evidence the election was fraudulent.
Lake has lost numerous court battles but keeps falsely insisting she is the real governor of Arizona while attempting to raise funds, or in Friday’s case, promote her book, which she reminded Twitter users to “PRE-ORDER NOW.”
The responses were brutal, with at least one person wondering if the title “Huge Fraud and Loser” was already taken.
Other people had questions for Lake. Pretty harsh questions. Like whether the book could be found in the “political fantasy genre section.”
Lake’s book will be officially released on June 27, and she might need money from its sales to hire more lawyers.
On Thursday, Stephen Richer, a top Republican election official in Arizona, filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday against Lake, saying he’s faced “violent vitriol and other dire consequences” because of lies spread by the ex-newscaster.