Kari Lake Posts Book-Promoting Tweet And Gets Mocked As A Fraud

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake attempted to promote her book, “Unafraid,” on Friday, and Twitter users were unafraid to brutally mock the ex-newscaster.

After Lake posted a tweet of the book cover, she was inundated with replies from people frankly tired of her repeated attempts to overturn the Arizona governor’s race despite providing no evidence the election was fraudulent.

Lake has lost numerous court battles but keeps falsely insisting she is the real governor of Arizona while attempting to raise funds, or in Friday’s case, promote her book, which she reminded Twitter users to “PRE-ORDER NOW.”

My first book, Unafraid: Just Getting Started releases NEXT WEEK!



I can’t wait for you all to read it!



Be sure to PRE-ORDER NOW ⤵️ https://t.co/JiXPweP5en — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 23, 2023

The responses were brutal, with at least one person wondering if the title “Huge Fraud and Loser” was already taken.

I'm fully stocked on toilet paper, but thanks. — Mamaleh Trump (@MamalehTrumpOG) June 23, 2023

Had to double take, thought it read IMAFRAUD — Steve (@SteveInAbq) June 23, 2023

Was 'Huge Fraud and Loser' taken? — Dallas Smith (@Dshproductions) June 23, 2023

Hey, Kari! Just got your first book, How to Scam and Makes Lots of Money. Can’t wait to have you sign it. pic.twitter.com/e0jUQBvt4C — Mike Ryerson 🇺🇸 (@m_ryerson75) June 23, 2023

Other people had questions for Lake. Pretty harsh questions. Like whether the book could be found in the “political fantasy genre section.”

Does it explain how to grift low income supporters out of their hard earned income for how to lose elections and lose all your court cases where you said we did awesome?



Grifting POS! — Derrick Byron (@derrick_byron) June 23, 2023

In the book store, where would I find it? I suspect it will be in the political fantasy genre section on the bookshelf marked ‘for the more gullible reader’? — Ben (@benoirAU) June 23, 2023

Lake’s book will be officially released on June 27, and she might need money from its sales to hire more lawyers.