Police Lab Finds Nothing In Envelope Kari Lake Campaign Said Held 'Suspicious' Powder

A police lab found nothing inside an envelope delivered to the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona GOP gubernatorial Kari Lake that a worker had reported held a “suspicious white powder.”

“The state lab tested the items turned over to them,” Donna Rossi, communications director for the Phoenix Police Department, told The Arizona Republic. The lab “determined there was no substance inside,” she said.

A campaign spokesperson told the newspaper early this month that a staffer found the white powder in an envelope delivered to the campaign office.

There was no immediate response from the Lake campaign after the police reported the findings. Late Friday, Lake’s Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, was running ahead of Lake by about 40,000 votes.

After Hobbs’ campaign office was burglarized last month, Lake made light of it at a news conference. She joked that security footage caught someone breaking into her office — and showed photos of someone in a chicken costume.