Kari Lake's 'Creative Editing' Excuse Gets Flipped Back On Her

Kari Lake, the Donald Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for Arizona governor, claimed that “creative editing” was to blame for her vile joke about the hammer attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” wasn’t buying the excuse.

“Kari Lake’s comments obviously were not creatively edited, but here’s what it would sound like if they were,” a narrator said on Thursday’s episode.

There followed a heavily edited mash-up of the far-right election denier admitting to being incompetent and promising “to be the worst nightmare for the American people,” among other things.

Watch the video here: