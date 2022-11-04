Entertainment
Kari Lake's 'Creative Editing' Excuse Gets Flipped Back On Her

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" didn't buy the GOP candidate's response to backlash about her Paul Pelosi joke.
Kari Lake, the Donald Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for Arizona governor, claimed that “creative editing” was to blame for her vile joke about the hammer attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” wasn’t buying the excuse.

“Kari Lake’s comments obviously were not creatively edited, but here’s what it would sound like if they were,” a narrator said on Thursday’s episode.

There followed a heavily edited mash-up of the far-right election denier admitting to being incompetent and promising “to be the worst nightmare for the American people,” among other things.

Watch the video here:

