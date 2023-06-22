Kari Lake Was At Mar-A-Lago 'Every Night' In Bid To Be Trump VP Pick: Report

Kari Lake spent a lot of time at Mar-a-Lago this spring in an apparent bid to be Donald Trump’s running mate for 2024, People reported Wednesday.

“Kari Lake is there every night ... She’s there all the time,” an unidentified source told the outlet. “There’s a suite there that she practically lives in.”

Lake lost her Trump-endorsed bid for governor in Arizona last November and recycled his baseless cries of election fraud. She has been floated as a possible vice presidential pick for 2024 GOP front-runner Trump, whom Lake has vigorously defended amid his mounting legal woes.

She made frequent visits to Mar-a-Lago after Trump officially declared his candidacy in November and has been “vying” for the selection since then, People wrote. The magazine previously quoted a source as saying that Lake is “working the deal” for a bigger political future to compensate for her Arizona defeat.

But that future might not be alongside the former president. Lake is pondering a Senate run in Arizona against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent who used to be a Democrat, according to outlets.

The Hill reported Tuesday that Republicans believe Lake would be the party’s primary front-runner if she officially declared her candidacy, but are concerned about her harping on false claims of election cheating.

“I think most people are facing reality that if she runs for that seat, she has a significant number of Republican primary voters who are going to vote for her,” Republican strategist Chuck Warren said.

HuffPost has reached out Lake and Trump for comment.