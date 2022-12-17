What's Hot

Politics
2022 electionsArizonaMar-A-LagoKari Lakekatie hobbs

Kari Lake Slams 'Bastards' In NSFW Election Rant At Mar-A-Lago

The Arizona Republican, who lost a gubernatorial election in November, claimed that "evil bastards" influenced results in her state.
Ben Blanchet

Republican Kari Lake, who refused to concede to Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs following the Democrat’s victory in November, continued to cast doubt on the state’s election results this week.

Lake, who has deemed education about gender identity as “lunatic” and said gender “is determined by God at conception,” spoke at an LGBTQ Republican group event on Thursday where she claimed “evil bastards” had a hand in the results of her election.

Lake filed a lawsuit last week that claimed Republicans were “disproportionately affected” by problems with voting locations’ printers in Maricopa County, The Associated Press reported.

But the problems, the news service said, affected voting in areas that traditionally favor both of the two major parties, while officials said every vote would be counted in the state.

Lake nonetheless ranted about her election loss at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. (You can watch a clip of Lake’s remarks below).

“To watch these, these evil, bastards ― can I say that here, is that all right?” Lake asked.

“To watch them steal this in broad daylight and if they think they are going to get away with it, they messed with the wrong bitch. OK?”

Ben Blanchet

