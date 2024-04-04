Kari Lake Raises $1 Million For Her Senate Campaign At Mar-A-Lago Event

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake on Wednesday raised over a million dollars at a fundraiser for her campaign held in former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, according to multiple news reports.
The figure garnered at Wednesday’s event marks a new record for fundraising for a non-incumbent Senate candidate at Mar-a-Lago, according to a source cited by ABC News.
“One million dollars in one day,” Lake wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Both the White House & the Senate majority run through Arizona. We need all hands on deck to save America from the radical left.”
Single tickets for the event started from $1,000, and couples were offered the option to pay $100,000 for a two-day stay at the resort and a dinner with Lake following the reception, according to an invitation for the event cited by ABC.
Lake, an ally of the former president who pushed his 2020 election lies, is the favorite to win the GOP primary in the state scheduled for July 30. She is then expected to face off against the likely Democratic nominee Ruben Gallego in November. Incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I) earlier this year announced she won’t be seeking reelection.
The outcome of the race is expected to play a key role in determining which party will hold control of the upper chamber starting January.
Gallego’s campaign on Tuesday announced the candidate garnered $7.5 million in the first three months of 2024. Lake’s campaign has not yet shared the amount she has amassed in the first quarter of the year.
Lake raised over $2 million from October to December, while Gallego had gathered $3.3 million during the same period.
Senate Republicans have been coalescing around Lake. Another fundraiser for the former TV news anchor organized by Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, early last month gathered about $330,000 for her campaign, according to Politico.
Lake lost in Arizona’s gubernatorial race in 2022 to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs but never conceded and has unsuccessfully continued to contest the result.