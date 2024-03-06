Kari Lake Slammed For Racist Nikki Haley Social Media Post

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake is getting slammed for a racist social media post about Nikki Haley.
After the former South Carolina governor suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday, the failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate and unhinged conspiracy spouter made a post on X, formerly Twitter, to mark the occasion.
Refusing to refer to Haley by her middle name, “Nikki,” which she uses professionally, Lake instead called Haley “Nimrata,” a misspelled version of her birth name, “Nimarata,” in the post.
Considering Haley has gone by Nikki since childhood, many people felt that Lake’s tweet was offensive, with some also saying that it was racist.
Haley, a U.S. citizen born to Indian immigrants, was also mocked about her birth name by Donald Trump, with the GOP front-runner referring to her as “Nimbra” and “Nimrada” on multiple occasions.
Lake’s post on X has since been slammed for its racist attack against Haley, mostly by other conservative figures.
Last month, Lake tried to make peace with the family of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, whom she called a “loser” during her failed gubernatorial campaign.
McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, responded with three words: “No peace, bitch.”