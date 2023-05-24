Kari Lake's 'Planet Crazy' Comment Gets Quickly Turned Against Her

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s latest attack on the media is getting plenty of attention Twitter ― but probably not for the reasons she hoped.

“They’re living on planet crazy,” Lake, a far-right conspiracy theorist who has pushed debunked claims about the 2020 and 2022 elections, said on Newsmax on Tuesday. “I don’t frankly want to be on that same planet with them because they lost their minds.”

Lake has lost every legal effort to overturn the results of the election she lost to Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) in November, including her last remaining case in Arizona, in which her own star witnesses made a strong argument against her claims.

Earlier this month, the Arizona Supreme Court even fined one of her attorneys for “false factual statements.”

An increasingly desperate Lake said on Tuesday she intends to take her case to the Supreme Court.

Yet on Newsmax she called the media “completely desperate.”

“They’ll say anything,” she said. “It shows how desperate they are.”

Her critics on Twitter were ready to blast off on her “planet crazy” claims:

Kari Lake: "They're living on planet crazy."



Projection is a powerful force. https://t.co/RhDa0XTbnU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 24, 2023

Governor Kari Lake says some words. https://t.co/RuAPdMxwwj — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 24, 2023

Every Republican accusation is a confession. https://t.co/mK6BDKQu0G — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 24, 2023

Jeez! I thought my glasses were dirty! https://t.co/2k4eXcgizx — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) May 24, 2023

I truly believe this woman’s cheese done slid of her cracker! https://t.co/A7IaFY6OA6 — Really?!! (@MichNazz) May 24, 2023

P R O J E C T I O N 🤯 https://t.co/oGDjNujwjc — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 24, 2023

